Steven Caddell promoted to commercial lender at Heritage Bank, founded by his grandfather















Steven Caddell has started a new role as commercial lender at the bank his grandfather founded 30 years ago. From 2018 to 2020, he was a credit analyst.

“Steven represents the third generation of Caddells to take on officer-level roles at Heritage Bank,” said Peter Weickgenannt, Heritage Bank Senior Lender, Commercial Banking. “He grew up watching his grandfather and father lead the bank. He’s a life-long resident of Northern Kentucky and is passionate about helping small businesses thrive.”



Caddell joined Heritage Bank 10 years ago as a teller, progressing to a mortgage loan processor and consumer underwriter before joining the credit department. Recently, Steven joined the board of directors.



Caddell earned a bachelor’s degree at Northern Kentucky University where he studied business. He is also a graduate of the Kentucky Bankers Association Emerging Leaders Class of 2015.