State reports fourth straight week of declining cases — 1,532 on Sunday, 31 deaths and 7.97% positivity















State report

Governor Andy Beshear reported the state’s fourth straight week of declining COVID cases for the first time since the pandemic began.

The governor confirmed 1,532 additional cases of COVID-19 and 31 deaths and a positivity rate of 7.97.

Kenton County reported 84 cases, Boone 65 and Campbell 23.

The total number of cases reported in Kentucky is now at 377,790 and total deaths have topped the 4,000 mark and are now at 4,051.

Other case information:

• Patients currently hospitalized : 1,235

• Patients currently in ICU : 290

• Patients currently on a ventilator : 140

On Saturday, there were 1,998 new cases reported to state public health officials. That represents a drop of 263 from Friday, and is 651 fewer than a week ago. It brings the number of positive cases in Kentucky since the first one was reported on March 6, 2020, to 376,262.

Two counties had more than 100 cases: Jefferson 299 and Fayette 148. The other top ten counties were Kenton 89, Boone 82, Laurel 54, Warren 54, Pike 51, Allen 47, Campbell 46, and Pulaski 43.

The number of Kentuckians hospitalized on Saturday was 1,294. Of them, 318 were in intensive care on Saturday and 164 on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate, based on a seven-day rolling average was 8.07% on Saturday, a 0.09% decrease from Friday, the lowest since Dec. 28 when it was 7.97%, and the eighth day in a row it was below 9%.



There were also 49 new deaths on Saturday.