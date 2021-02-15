State reports 1,719 new COVID cases, 10 deaths, positivity of 6.78%; NKY still vaccinating 1A and 1B

Staff report
The state reported 1,710 new COVID cases and 10 deaths on Sunday, for a positivity rate of 6.78%. There were 277 cases in the under-age 18 category.
This brings state totals to 388,798 cases and 4,282 deaths.
Hospitalized patients total 1,019 with 270 people in ICU and 147 on a ventilator.
Kenton County reported 78 new cases, Boone County 60 and Campbell County 49.
Just a reminder about COVID: Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.
People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:
Fever or chills
Cough
Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
Fatigue
Muscle or body aches
Headache
New loss of taste or smell
Sore throat
Congestion or runny nose
Nausea or vomiting
Diarrhea
Look for emergency warning signs for COVID-19. If someone is showing any of these signs, seek emergency medical care immediately:
Trouble breathing
Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
New confusion
Inability to wake or stay awake
Bluish lips or face
Please continue to double-mask, maintain social distancing, and wash/sanitize your hands. Do not gather in large gatherings.
Northern Kentucky is currently vaccinating people in Phases 1A and 1B with a priority on individuals 70 and older. Click here to register and for vaccine information.