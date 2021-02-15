State reports 1,719 new COVID cases, 10 deaths, positivity of 6.78%; NKY still vaccinating 1A and 1B















The state reported 1,710 new COVID cases and 10 deaths on Sunday, for a positivity rate of 6.78%. There were 277 cases in the under-age 18 category.

This brings state totals to 388,798 cases and 4,282 deaths.

Hospitalized patients total 1,019 with 270 people in ICU and 147 on a ventilator.

Kenton County reported 78 new cases, Boone County 60 and Campbell County 49.

Northern Kentucky is currently vaccinating people in Phases 1A and 1B with a priority on individuals 70 and older. Click here to register and for vaccine information.