St. Henry rolls to 73-29 win over Walton-Verona in opening round of All “A” Classic sectional playoffs















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Two days after posting one of the biggest victories in team history, the St. Henry Crusaders took the first step toward defending their All “A” Classic boys basketball state championship with a 73-29 win over Walton-Verona in a sectional playoff game on Thursday in Walton.

On Tuesday, St. Henry ended a 15-game losing streak against Covington Catholic, the three-time defending 9th Region champion that was ranked No. 3 in the latest Associated Press state poll. That game was decided in the final second when St. Henry senior Wyatt Vieth made a field goal and free throw for a 61-60 victory.

Thursday’s game was totally different. St. Henry, ranked No. 7 in the AP state poll, jumped out to a 24-6 lead in the first quarter and kept on rolling to win their fifth straight game by a 44-point victory.

The Crusaders (12-2) will visit West Carter (7-3) in the quarterfinal round of the All “A” Classic playoffs. The winner of that game will advance to the tournament semifinals that will be played March 5-6 at Eastern Kentucky University.

St. Henry shot 50 percent (28 of 56) from the field overall and 61 percent (11 of 18) from 3-point range in the win over Walton-Verona. The Crusaders also finished with a 49-18 rebounding advantage.

St. Henry’s leading scorer was Vieth with 18 points, followed by senior guards Ryan Butler (14) and Gabe Ryan (12). They accounted for eight of their team’s 11 3-point goals.

Vieth made both of his free throws and is now shooting 91.1 percent (62 of 68) from the line. He ranks among the state’s top 10 in that category.

Walton-Verona shot 21 percent (10 of 46) on its home court. The only player with more than two field goals was junior guard Brant Smithers, who scored a team-high seven points.

The Bearcats dropped to 13-7 with the loss. Their next game is Friday at Henry County.

ST. HENRY 24 14 25 10 — 73

WALTON-VERONA 6 9 12 2 — 29

ST. HENRY (12-2): Shea 1 0 2, Croyle 1 0 2, Vieth 7 2 18, Setters 1 0 2, Ryan 4 0 12, Bessler 2 0 5, Butler 5 2 14, Ravenscraft 1 0 3, McNamara 3 1 7, Setters 0 2 2, Teten 3 0 6. Totals: 28 6 73.

WALTON-VERONA (13-7): Christy 2 0 4, Smithers 3 1 7, Krohman 1 0 2, Bennett 2 0 6, Dixon 0 3 3, Art 1 0 2, Ferguson 0 1 1, Davis 0 2 2, Alexander 1 0 2. Totals: 10 7 29.

3-point goals: SH – Ryan 4, Vieth 2, Butler 2, Bessler, Ravenscraft, McNamara. WV – Bennett 2.