Ruth Moyer Elementary among 57 recognized as National ESEA Distinguished Schools















The National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators (NAESPA) has named two Kentucky schools as National ESEA Distinguished Schools during the National ESEA Conference held Feb. 8-11. The two are among 57 schools nationwide to receive the honor.

Ruth Moyer Elementary School (Fort Thomas Independent) was recognized for exceptional student performance for two consecutive years. Lone Oak Elementary School (McCracken County) was recognized for significantly closing the achievement gap between student groups.

The National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators – formerly the National Title I Association – is dedicated to building the capacity of education professionals to provide disadvantaged children with a high-quality education. NAESPA implemented the National ESEA Distinguished Schools Program to highlight schools that have effectively used their federal Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) funds to improve education outcomes for students. The program acknowledged the success of schools in one of three categories:

Category 1: Exceptional student performance for two consecutive years; : Exceptional student performance for two consecutive years; • Category 2: Closing the achievement gap between student groups; and • Category 3: Excellence in serving special populations of students such as homeless, migrant or English learners.

Title I is the cornerstone of the ESEA and is the largest federally funded pre-college education program in the United States. Together with other federal education programs of the ESEA – which are jointly focused on student equity and access – they provide funding to school districts to aid primarily in the education of economically disadvantaged students.

More information about all National ESEA Distinguished Schools is available on the NAESPA website. The list of 2020 schools can be downloaded. States not listed did not participate in 2020.

This article originally appeared in Kentucky Teacher, a publication of the Kentucky Department of Education