Roebling Bridge closed to traffic today for restoration of historic landmark to last through December















The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) reminds motorists the John A. Roebling Bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic starting today at noon for a restoration project to preserve the 154 year-old historic landmark.

The Roebling Bridge has been reduced to a single lane since Feb. 1 to prepare for the full closure.



The bridge was closed in April 2019 as a safety precaution after sandstone fragments broke from the east side of the north tower.

Temporary netting was installed, and the bridge was re-opened in August 2019. KYTC and representatives of the State Historic Preservation Office have been working to develop a project that will address several issues and help preserve and protect the structure for future generations.

The $4.7 million project was awarded to Lithko Restoration Technologies, LLC. The project includes masonry work and the repair and replacement of sections of sandstone on the north and south anchorages and towers. Other work includes minor deck and sidewalk repair.

“The bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic during the restoration,” said Bob Yeager, chief district engineer for the Department of Highways District 6 office, “but we know what a vital connection this is and we will keep a pedestrian sidewalk open during the project.”

The bridge is scheduled to reopen to traffic by the end of November and the overall project is expected to be complete by Dec. 31.

The Roebling Bridge carries approximately 8,100 vehicles a day. Motorists may use the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge (US 25) or the 4th Street/Veterans Bridge (KY 8) to the Taylor Southgate Bridge (US 27) as a detour.