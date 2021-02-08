Requesting to testify before Ky. lawmakers gets easier as LRC launches online application process















It is more convenient than ever for Kentuckians to request to testify before a legislative committee during the current session of the General Assembly.

The Legislative Research Commission (LRC) has unveiled a new online application to assist those who want to share feedback with lawmakers at committee meetings. Previously, those who wanted to request to testify had to contact committee staff or a committee chair to make a request. Now, anyone can click their way through a more convenient process.

The new online approach allows users to choose a bill from a list of those that have been assigned to the committees. After selecting a bill, users can fill in their contact info to have the request to testify automatically submitted to the correct committee.

The online application can be viewed online at apps.legislature.ky.gov

“We’re continually looking for ways to strengthen people’s connection to their state lawmakers,” said LRC Director Jay D. Hartz. “Since the pandemic started, we’ve made it easier for people to follow all legislative action through live online video. Now we want to provide an even stronger connection to committee meetings by making it convenient for people to ask for a spot at the testimony table.”

Making a request to testify doesn’t guarantee that it can be accommodated. Committee chairs make decisions on testimony based on time allotted to the committee, other previously approved presenters, and safety precautions due to COVID-19.

In addition to testifying at committee meetings, Kentuckians have many ways to stay connected to the work of state lawmakers on the Kentucky General Assembly Home Page. Meeting schedules are available in the online Legislative Calendar. Bills can be viewed in the online Legislative Record. Contact information for Senate and House members is available on each legislator’s web page.

Kentuckians can also share feedback with lawmakers on the issues confronting Kentucky by calling the General Assembly’s toll-free Message Line at 800-372-7181.

Legislative Research Commission