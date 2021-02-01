People Working Cooperatively receives grant from Home Depot to do home repairs for veterans















People Working Cooperatively (PWC) has received a $120,000 grant from The Home Depot Foundation, which will be used to assist local veterans in need of critical home repairs and accessibility modifications to stay safely in their homes.

“We are thankful for The Home Depot Foundation’s continued support and dedication to the veteran community,” said Chris Owens, Vice President of Development at People Working Cooperatively.

“With nearly 9,000 veterans over the age of 65 living in poverty in the Tri-State, these funds will make a substantial impact in the lives of veterans and their families across the region.”

Currently, there are over 175 veterans who proudly served our country on a waiting list for PWC’s services. In the last five years, PWC has provided services for over 3,200 households of veterans or their surviving spouses.

To learn more about People Working Cooperatively, or to find out if you qualify for services, click here or call (513) 351-7921.