Part of Bromley-Crescent Springs Road closed to thru traffic today though March 23 for sewer-line work















As a safety improvement project continues on KY 2373 (Bromley-Crescent Springs Road), the roadway will be closed to through traffic between Anderson Road and the first Amsterdam Road intersection so a sewer line can be relocated.

Due to the weather, the closure has been rescheduled to begin Tuesday, Feb 23 and last until Mar 23. However, residents who live within the closure will continue to have access.

A signed detour will be in place during the closure. Motorists may use Anderson Road (KY 2373) to Buttermilk Pike (KY 371) to Collins Road to Amsterdam Road as a detour.

The $7.5 million project will improve the two-lane road and add a multi-use path.

Construction will begin this spring once utility work is finished. The project has an October 2022 completion target date.