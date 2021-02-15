Organizers of All “A” Classic revise state tournament schedules in response to winter weather warnings















Organizers of the All “A” Classic have released revised schedules for the boys and girls state basketball tournaments at Eastern Kentucky University that include five local teams.

All of the games scheduled on Monday were cancelled due to the snow storms sweeping through Kentucky. The revised schedule has games beginning at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, but that could also be affected by the winter weather conditions.

The match-ups tentatively set for Tuesday include Walton-Verona vs. Bardstown Bethlehem in a girls game at 1:30 p.m. and Walton-Verona vs. Somerset in a boys game at 6:30 p.m.

The only first-round game involving a local team on Wednesday is Brossart vs. Murray in a girls game at 9:45 a.m. On Thursday, the list of games includes Newport Central Catholic girls vs. Crittenden County at 9:45 a.m. and St. Henry boys vs. Owensboro Catholic at 4:30 p.m.

The revised brackets are posted on the allaclassic.org website. Tournament officials plan to make another announcement Tuesday morning after they assess the weather and road conditions.

The All “A” Classic state tournaments for small school teams that began in 1990 have never been cancelled due to the weather.