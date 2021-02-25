NKY Funders’ Grants Partners take new approach in 2021; 15 nonprofits to ignite fundraising potential















Horizon Community Funds, The R. C. Durr Foundation, The Butler Foundation, Greater Cincinnati Foundation, and The Elsa Heisel Sule Foundation have come together again to provide support for nonprofits serving Northern Kentucky.

The following nonprofits have been selected to participate in the 2021 cohort of Jumpstart, which is an immersive, yearlong program to strengthen fundraising capacity within organizations: Behringer-Crawford Museum, The Center for Great Neighborhoods, Circle Tail, Inc., Faith Community Pharmacy, Groundwork Ohio River Valley, Holly Hill Child & Family Solutions, Legal Aid of the Bluegrass, NAMI Northern Kentucky, New Day Ranch, New Perceptions, Renaissance Covington, Inc., Rosemary’s Babies Co., The Bill & Betsy Scheben Care Center, Square1, and WAVE Foundation.

“We are fortunate to be able to shift our collaborative model to better support local nonprofits, as we all continue to wade through the challenges brought on by the pandemic,” said Horizon Community Funds President Nancy Grayson. “Our nonprofits have also done a tremendous job of shifting their work, and stronger fundraising will help them continue to navigate new waters and thrive in our community.”

Jumpstart pairs each organization with a personal fundraising coach to help in acquiring, retaining, and upgrading individual donors, during and after the pandemic. In addition to dedicated coaching, the program includes technology tools and technical assistance.

“For a long time, I have looked for a way to help small nonprofits improve their sustainability by developing a more balanced fundraising plan and weaning them off a dependence upon singular foundation grants,” said Jean Mize, Assistant to the President at The R. C. Durr Foundation. “When we found the Network for Good Jumpstart Program, I thought to myself ‘Here’s the better mousetrap!’”

“The Butler Foundation sees real value in working with other funders to support Northern Kentucky nonprofits,” said Butler Foundation Executive Director Barbara Baumann Schaefer. “Our group is both strategic and nimble, and together we are strengthening the organizations that serve our community.”

Over the past six years, Jumpstart has been deployed nationally to help over 3,500 organizations raise an average of 27 percent more in net new revenue from donors.

“Annual financial sustainability of a nonprofit is the fundamental building block for all fundraising,” said Elsa Sule Foundation Trustee Ruth Klette. “Fundraising, according to Hank Rosso of Indiana University School of Philanthropy, ‘is the gentle art of teaching people the joy of giving.’ We know our participating organizations have the capacity to soar with the Jumpstart program and become solid institutions serving our community.”

