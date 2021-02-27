NKY Chamber’s Eggs ‘N Issues virtual event to address state of the local housing market















On TMarch 16 the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce will host its next Eggs ‘N Issues webinar from 8-9 a.m. This virtual event will address the state of the local housing market and how different factors affect housing supply and affordability.



Scheduled speakers include John Recob of Towne Properties, Ben Taylor of Drees Company, and Jennifer Vories of Keller Williams Real Estate.



“If you own a home, you’re looking to buy a home or you have income tied-up in the real estate market, this is an Eggs ‘N Issues event that you won’t want to miss,” said Brent Cooper, President, and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “With so many unknowns, we’ve brought together some of the top local real estate experts from around our region to help attendees navigate the current housing market.”



Registration for Eggs ‘N Issues: Local Housing Market is free for NKY Chamber members, $15 for future members and free for NKYP Passport holders. Online pre-registration for the event is required. Registrants will receive additional details on how to join the webinar in the confirmation email.



Eggs ‘N Issues’ Title Sponsor is DBL Law, the monthly sponsor is Heartland Bank, and the Media Partner is the Cincinnati Business Courier. To register or for more information, click here.