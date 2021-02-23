NKU standouts Faulkner, Warrick earn All-Horizon League honors; Love named Player of the Year















NKyTribune staff

A pair of standouts from Northern Kentucky earned All-Horizon League honors on Tuesday as part of awards voted on by the 12 head coaches.

Trevon Faulkner was selected to the All-Horizon League second team, while Marques Warrick was voted the Horizon League Freshman of the Year. Warrick also earned a spot on both the All-Freshman and third teams.

Faulkner, a graduate of Mercer County High School and the 2018 Kentucky Mr. Basketball, averages 16.6 points per game while shooting 41 percent from the floor and 79 percent on free throws.

Faulkner also averages 5.4 rebounds a game, and distributes 2.5 assists and swipes 1.5 steals per game. The native of Harrodsburg registered six 20-point performances on the year, including a career-high 28 points at Kent State.

Going into the Horizon League Tournament, Faulkner has scored 929 career points to rank 38th in school history. He needs two points to pass Cole Murray (930 points) for 37th place and seven to move past Harrison Morton (935 points) for 36th place on the NKU all-time scoring list.

Warrick is averaging 15.9 points per game on 46 percent shooting, 37 percent from beyond the arc and 82 percent from the free-throw line. He also averages 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest.

Warrick elevated his play against league competition, ranking fifth in league-only games at 17.5 ppg. The Henry Clay High School graduate maintained his impressive shooting by making 47 percent from the field, 39 percent from long range and 83 percent from the charity stripe.

The Lexington native has recorded nine 20-point outings this season, and his seven Horizon League Freshman of the Week honors tied for the third-most in league history.

Wright State’s Loudon Love earned Horizon League Player of the Year honors for the second straight season. Cleveland State’s Dennis Gates was selected Horizon League Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season.

NKU is 13-10 overall, 11-7 in Horizon League play. The Norse earned the No. 4 seed in the Horizon League Tournament and will host a quarterfinal matchup on March 2 at 7 p.m.

The Norse will likely face No. 5 seed Detroit Mercy — which meets 12th-seeded Robert Morris in a first-round game this Thursday — in that quarterfinal contest.

NKU and Detroit Mercy did not meet this season. A year ago, the Norse and Titans split two games with the home team winning each time.

Cleveland State is the No. 1 seed for the Horizon League Tournament, while Wright State is the No. 2 seed. The Vikings and Raiders shared the regular-season title with 16-4 records. Oakland is the No. 3 seed, followed by NKU and Detroit Mercy.

Due to the unbalanced Horizon League schedule because of the pandemic, the tournament was seeded utilizing a formula that considered four factors — league winning percentage, strength of schedule, weighting road wins vs. home wins and number of league games played.

The first-round action in the Horizon League Tournament will consists of four games as No. 5 Detroit Mercy will host No. 12 Robert Morris, No. 6 Youngstown State plays host to No. 11 Illinois-Chicago, No. 7 seed Green Bay will face No. 10 Purdue Fort Wayne and No. 9 IUPUI will travel to No. 8 seed Milwaukee.

The tournament will be reseeded after the first round. NKU will face the highest-remaining seed, which would be Detroit Mercy if the Titans knock off Robert Morris.

2020-21 ALL-HORIZON LEAGUE

First Team (alphabetical by school)

Torrey Patton, Cleveland State

Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy

Jalen Moore, Oakland

Tanner Holden, Wright State

Loudon Love, Wright State

Second Team (alphabetical by school)

Amari Davis, Green Bay

Marcus Burk, IUPUI

Trevon Faulkner, Northern Kentucky

Grant Basile, Wright State

Naz Bohannon, Youngstown State

Third Team (alphabetical by school)

Bul Kuol, Detroit Mercy

Te’Jon Lucas, Milwaukee

Marques Warrick, Northern Kentucky

Daniel Oladapo, Oakland

Jarred Godfrey, Purdue Fort Wayne

All-Freshman Team (alphabetical by school)

Lucas Stieber, Green Bay

Marques Warrick, Northern Kentucky

Micah Parrish, Oakland

Trey Townsend, Oakland

Shemar Rathan-Mayes, Youngstown State

All-Defensive Team (alphabetical by school)

Tre Gomillion, Cleveland State

Deante Johnson, Cleveland State

Tim Finke, Wright State

Loudon Love, Wright State

Garrett Covington, Youngstown State

Player of the Year: Loudon Love, Wright State

Coach of the Year: Dennis Gates, Cleveland State

Freshman of the Year: Marques Warrick, Northern Kentucky

Defensive Player of the Year: Tre Gomillion, Cleveland State

Sixth Man of the Year: Matt Johnson, Detroit Mercy

(Information compiled from NKU Athletics Communications and staff reports)