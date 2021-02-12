NKU offering 13 free classes as part of its annual Making Teaching Public Celebration















Northern Kentucky University continues its commitment to breaking down barriers to higher education by offering free classes for two days. NKU virtually opens up its campus for the community to take an inside look at a variety of subjects with its third annual Making Teaching Public celebration from Feb. 17-18.

Making Teaching Public is designed to be convenient for the community to explore NKU through interesting classes at various times. Thirteen courses will be available for anyone to attend. This year’s topics range from teaching elementary students reading skills and professional makeup designs to developing an entrepreneurial mindset.

“This celebration is a wonderful opportunity to open our classrooms and share the faculty’s expertise with the community,” said NKU President Ashish Vaidya. “Learning in the classroom – whether in-person, virtual or hybrid – is at the heart of the college experience and making it ‘public’ allows learners from all walks of life to get a glimpse into NKU’s core mission. It allows our alumni an occasion to engage with their alma mater and offers community members the chance to learn something new.”

Open Classes include:

February 17

Neuroscience Seminar | 9-9:50 a.m. | Analyze many of today’s large-scale issues in neuroscience.

Teaching Children to Read in Elementary Grades | 9-11 a.m. | Learn practical ways to teach and assess reading skills across K-5 classrooms.



Myth and Music | 10-10:50 a.m. | Examine how “Star Wars” is a modern version of a myth, focusing on Freud and Jung theories plus John Williams’ film music.

Psychology of Music | 11-11:50 a.m. | Explore the connection between sight and sound, and how music can fundamentally alter what we hear.

The Graphic Novel | 2-3:15 p.m. | Understand the graphic novel genre with particular attention to narrative techniques.

February 18

Study Abroad / Special Topics | 9:25-10:40 a.m. | Join a live conversation with GIOBA, a consulting firm in Prague, and help create a new brand identity for a village in the Czech Republic.

Death and Dying in the Ancient World | 9:25-10:40 a.m. | Better understand the modern attitudes towards dying by considering how ancient cultures in the Mediterranean dealt with death.



Interpersonal Communication | 10:50 a.m. – 12:05 p.m. | Gain the awareness of why words matter and the language of responsibility.

Environmental Philosophy | 10:50 a.m. – 12:05 p.m. | Discuss many of the ethical and social questions concerning humanity’s relationship with nature.

Advanced Stage Makeup | 10:50 a.m. – 12:05 p.m. | Focus on the techniques with basic makeup design art and professionalism, molding and casting as well as working with wigs, hair, and prosthetics.

Entrepreneurial Mindset | 12:15-1:30 p.m. | Study and apply an entrepreneurial mindset as an approach to recognizing problems and developing real-world creative solutions.

Race & Politics | 1:40-2:55 p.m. | Gain insights into the sequences behind systemic bias in policing and criminal justice.

Constitutional Law | 6:30-9:15 p.m. | Learn about the substantive due process as it relates to abortion regulation.

NKU’s Making Teaching Public Celebration is part of the university’s 2021 Homecoming and Alumni events. To learn more and register for any of the classes, visit NKU’s website.