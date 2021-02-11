NKU hits road for Horizon League weekend series at Green Bay; Norse own six-game winning streak















By Don Owen

NKyTribune sports editor

For the second straight weekend, Northern Kentucky will travel north to the state of Wisconsin for a two-game Horizon League series that begins Friday at 5 p.m. against host Green Bay.

NKU is 11-8 overall, 9-5 in the Horizon League. The Norse — who swept a series at Milwaukee last week — have won six consecutive games.

Green Bay is 6-14 overall, 6-10 in the Horizon League. The Phoenix are 5-4 at home this season. Since starting the season 0-9, Green Bay has posted a 6-5 record in its past 11 games.

Trevon Faulkner leads NKU in scoring at 17.0 points per game. The Mercer County High School graduate enters this weekend with 871 career points, which ranks 41st all-time in Norse history. Faulkner needs 19 points to pass Jesse Rupe (889) for 40th place on the list.

Marques Warrick averages 15.1 points per game and has earned Horizon League Freshman of the Week honors six times this season. The Henry Clay High School graduate has eclipsed 20 points seven times this season — all against NCAA Division I competition and in just 19 games.

Richard Derkson (1971-72 season) and Brady Jackson (1979-80 season) share the Northern Kentucky freshman record for most games scoring at least 20 points (14 games).

Adrian Nelson scored a career-high 17 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead NKU to a 79-65 win over Milwaukee last week. Nelson continued his torrid shooting from the field, going 7-for-8 and adding three assists.

Nelson grabbed five offensive rebounds among his 14 boards. Nelson is now 41-for-45 shooting (91 percent) from the field during the past 10 games.

NKU freshman Trey Robinson scored 14 points off the bench in the win at Milwaukee. Robinson averages 5.9 points per game.

Green Bay features All-Horizon League standout guard Amari Davis, who averages 17.7 points per game. Josh Jefferson is scoring 14.2 points per contest, while P.J. Pipes averages 14.0 points per game and has drained a team-leading 48 shots from 3-point range.

NKU is 7-4 all-time against Green Bay. The two teams split the regular-season series in 2019-20, with the visitor winning both games. NKU then eliminated Green Bay from the Horizon League Tournament with an 80-69 triumph in the semifinals at Indianapolis.

The teams will conclude the two-game series Saturday at 5 p.m. NKU wraps up regular-season play Feb. 19-20 when Wright State visits BB&T Arena for a two-game series.

Don Owen is sports editor of the Northern Kentucky Tribune. Contact him at don@nkytrib.com and follow him on Twitter at @dontribunesport.