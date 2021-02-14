NKU freshmen make clutch plays in final minutes, rally Norse to 71-66 win at Green Bay on Saturday















NKyTribune staff

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Trailing 66-65 with less than two minutes remaining in the game, a pair of freshmen rescued Northern Kentucky with clutch plays on Saturday night as the Norse rallied for a 71-66 win over Green Bay.

Freshman guard Marques Warrick gave NKU a 67-66 lead by sinking a floater in the lane with 1:13 left on the clock. Green Bay’s P.J. Pipes then missed a 3-pointer that was closely defended by NKU freshman David Böhm, and Bryson Langdon grabbed the rebound.

With the shot clock winding down, Böhm attempted a jumper in the lane that was off the mark, but the 6-foot-9 freshman pulled down the offensive rebound and scored a basket to extend NKU’s lead to 69-66 with 14 seconds remaining.

Green Bay committed a turnover in the closing seconds, and Langdon iced the NKU win by sinking a pair of free throws.

Warrick finished with 19 points for NKU, which improved to 12-9 overall, 10-6 in the Horizon League. The Henry Clay High School graduate added three rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.

Böhm chipped in eight points and grabbed a career-best seven rebounds.

Trevon Faulkner scored 21 points to lead NKU, which bounced back after suffering an 86-82 overtime loss to Green Bay on Friday. The Mercer County High School graduate also moved into 39th place on the NKU all-time scoring list with 903 career points.

Faulkner passed former NKU standout center Cliff Clinton (899 career points) for 39th place.

NKU shot 51.7 percent from the field, making an identical 15-of-29 attempts in both halves. Green Bay converted 45.5 percent (25-of-55) from the floor.

Green Bay’s Josh Jefferson scored a game-high 26 points on Saturday, following up his career-high 27 from Friday night. He buried four 3-pointers while collecting four rebounds and three assists.

Amari Davis added 12 points for Green Bay, which dropped to 7-15 overall, 7-11 in the Horizon League.

The Norse dominated the inside, finishing with a 48-26 advantage in points in the paint. Adrian Nelson and Trey Robinson each added seven points for NKU, which is now 8-5 all-time against Green Bay.

NKU closes out the regular season next weekend with a pair of home games against Wright State. The opener is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at BB&T Arena.

(Information compiled from NKU Athletics Communication, Green Bay and staff reports)