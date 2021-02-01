Newport extends COVID-19 Financial Assistance Program; eligible businesses can get grant















The City of Newport’s COVID 19 Financial Assistance Program was created in November 2020 in response to impacts during the COVID-19 crisis and the mandated closures. The deadline for the City of Newport Financial Assistance Program for COVID-19 has been extended.

To determine eligibility for this program, a company must complete, sign, and submit an application to the office of the City Manager.

INCENTIVE: Eligible businesses may receive $2000 to use for mitigating the impacts of COVID-19. This funding will come in the form of a Grant that shall not be repaid.

ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS:

1) Eligible businesses include restaurants, bars, gyms and fitness centers that have been impacted by mandated closures due to COVID-19.

2) Restaurants and bars with drive through services, that have delivery only based services, or provide walk up service only are not eligible. Recipient restaurant and bar businesses must have indoor seating.

3) Retail and entertainment businesses who have not previously received City funds may also be eligible, depending on available funding.

4) No publicly traded businesses are eligible.

5) Recipient business must have been open with a valid occupational license and certificate of occupancy prior to March 30, 2020.

6) Recipient businesses must have a valid City of Newport Occupational License and be up to date on all applicable taxes, licenses, and fees.

A copy of the application and processing information, is available on the city’s website.

