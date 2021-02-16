New COVID cases drop dramatically — 723 cases, 9 deaths; Governor welcomes ‘best news’















Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on COVID-19 vaccine progress and announced child care workers now will be included in phase 1B. They can sign up anywhere in the commonwealth currently offering vaccinations.

The Governor said the state has had five weeks of declining cases for the first time since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Kentucky, on March 6, 2020.

“We are seeing some of the best COVID-19 news that’s been out there since we began this fight. These positive COVID-19 trends may be from the cold weather keeping people from going places that they would otherwise, but I think it’s more than that. I think we’ve reached a point in the pandemic where we all know multiple people that we’ve lost, and we realize how effective wearing a mask is, we see the light at the end of the tunnel and we want to protect one another as we get there,” said Gov. Beshear.

Adam Mather, Cabinet for Health and Family Services inspector general, also updated Kentuckians on COVID-19 vaccinations in long-term care facilities.

“We are seeing really positive trends, not only in Kentucky as a whole, but specifically in long-term care which was hit very hard by COVID-19,” Mather said. “We’re seeing decreasing numbers of positive cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Today is the first day that we’ve reported no facility in the state of Kentucky has 15 or more active cases. We are expanding the federal vaccination program for long-term care into other residential spaces, including low-income, elderly congregate housing, Supports for Community Living residences and more.”

Finally, the Governor emphasized the importance of continuing to improve vaccine equity, as some racial and ethnic groups remain underrepresented among vaccine recipients.

Case Information

Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 723

New deaths today: 9

Positivity rate: 6.57%

Total deaths: 4,291

Currently hospitalized: 969

Currently in ICU: 268

Currently on ventilator: 132

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Madison, Boone and Pike. Each county reported at least 25 new cases.

Boone reported 27 cases, Kenton 23 and Campbell 16.

T. Marzetti Co. Expansion in Hart County

As Kentucky rebuilds its economy stronger than ever, Gov. Beshear today highlighted T. Marzetti Co.’s additional growth plans, which will increase the company’s expansion project announced a year ago from 140 to 220 full-time jobs and represents the company’s largest-ever investment of $133 million, up from $93 million. The T. Marzetti operation in Horse Cave manufactures salad dressings, sauces and other foods for retail and foodservice markets. It currently employs over 500 people.

Applications for Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund

Last week, in partnership with the Kentucky Housing Corporation, Gov. Beshear relaunched the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund with an additional $264 million to keep Kentuckians safe and housed throughout the pandemic.

Tenants who qualify can apply here for rent and utility assistance to cover their past-due and future bills. If approved, lump sum, direct payments will be made to landlords and utility providers.