Legislative offices are closed until Wednesday due to weather; Thursday last day to file bills















Due to forecasts of a winter storm, the Kentucky Senate and House of Representatives will not convene on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Offices are closed today for the President’s Day holiday.

The next legislative day of the General Assembly’s 2021 Regular Session will be Wednesday, Feb. 17.

Due to the schedule change, the final day to file bills in the Senate and House has been pushed back to Thursday, Feb. 18.

Legislative Research Commission (LRC) staff members will work remotely rather than on the State Capitol campus on Monday, Feb. 15. The agency will be open for business. Staff members will respond to phone calls and emails.

