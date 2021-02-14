Large coalition of groups, including Chambers, urge need to prioritize infrastructure in legislature















Increasing funding to improve Kentucky’s infrastructure has been the top priority of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, Kentucky League of Cities, Kentucky Association of Counties, and many other organizations in a huge coalition for years now.

This year alone, 110 cities and counties and 14 state and local chambers of commerce have passed resolutions and written letters in support of this issue.

Increased investment in our roads and bridges is key to our economic development, safety, competitiveness, and quality of life, the group argues.

They are frustrated with their lack of progress. They are specifically suggesting a 10-cent increase in the gas tax.

“Kentucky continues to fall behind, and we must act now. Funding solutions must be modernized and remain dynamic to meet the evolving needs of a changing economy. There is no better way to work toward economic recovery and getting our people back to work than properly investing in Kentucky’s future by raising the gas tax by at least 10 cents. Without action on this issue in 2021, the legislature will have, for the fourth year, chosen not to truly act on the best way to move our economy forward,” the group said in a public statement.

The following groups have signed onto the coalition statement:

Kentucky Chamber of Commerce

Kentucky Association of Counties

Kentucky Association of Cities

American Council of Engineering Companies of KY

Associated General Contractors of Kentucky

Association of Equipment Managers

BridgeLink

Commerce Lexington

CSX Transportation

DLZ Engineering

Great Muhlenberg Chamber of Commerce

Kentuckians for Better Transportation

Kentucky Concrete Association

Kentucky Crushed Stone Association

Kentucky Highway Contractors

Kentucky Public Transit Association

Northern Kentucky Chamber

Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce

Plantmix Asphalt Association of Kentucky

RJ Corman

Southeast Kentucky Chamber

Stupp Bridge Company