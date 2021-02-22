KY has 8th highest diabetes rate in nation; join virtual Diabetes Day at the Capitol on Feb. 23















To promote several bills to reduce the out-of-pocket insulin and other costs for Kentuckians with diabetes join the virtual Diabetes Day at the Capitol in Frankfort on February 24.

The Kentucky Diabetes Network, Inc. and the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky will host this virtual event, featuring speakers who will share details about the HB95, SB70, and HR14, among others.

The event will start at 8:30 a.m. and be completed at 11 a.m.

Speakers will also discuss legislative advocacy tips, the role of community health workers, and Kentucky’s insulin assistance program. Three Kentuckians with diabetes will share their lived experiences diabetes.

Please register here.

One in seven Kentuckians have been diagnosed with diabetes, the eighth highest rate in the nation, but the rate ranges as high as 23.4 percent in the Big Sandy area of Kentucky. Diabetes also costs Kentucky $5.16 billion in total medical expenditures, lost work and wages. Nationally, people with diabetes have medical expenditures 2.3 times higher than those without diabetes.

Speakers:

Ben Chandler, CEO, Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky

Sri Prakash Mokshagundam, M.D., Chair, Kentucky Diabetes Network Board of Directors

Allison Adams, VP for Public Policy, Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky

Vivian Lasley-Bibbs, Director, Office of Health Equity at the Kentucky Department for Public Health and Chair, Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky Board of Directors

William Mace Baker, Director, Kentucky Home Place

Rep. Patti Minter, Bowling Green

Rep. Danny Bentley, Russell (invited)

Rep. Susan Westrom, Lexington (invited)

Three Kentuckians also will share their Lived Experiences with Diabetes