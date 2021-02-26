Kentucky Symphony Orchestra returns to Verst warehouse in Hebron for Czech It Out on Saturday















The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra returns to an industrial warehouse for Czech It Out — an all Antonin Dvorak program — featuring local cellist prodigy, Miriam K. Smith. Even in a pandemic, the beauty of music, with its transcendent consoling and uplifting qualities, generates the power to bring our community together.

The program will be Saturday, March 6, at Verst Group Logistics large warehouse in Hebron, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Finding venues with the required space to appropriately distance and offer opportunities has been challenging. Since October, neighbors and friends at Verst Group Logistics (VGL) and St. Peter in Chains Cathedral Basilica have opened their doors to live KSO rehearsals and performances. While distribution warehouses are continually moving product in and out, VGL has gone out of their way to make room for the KSO to use its 60,000 sq. ft. heated industrial warehouse for live, in-person concerts.

Dvorák’s 7th Symphony in D minor will open the program. Inspired by the premiere of Brahms’ Third Symphony, Dvorák’s seventh symphony is a beautiful, yet somber and darker hued.

The KSO at the warehouse with “Strings Noir” work, reflecting Dvorák’s mindset after the losses of both his mother and Bedrich Smetana — the father of modern Czech music. Symphony No. 7 is often regarded as Antonin Dvorák’s best symphony, though his 9th Symphony (“From the New World”), written in the U.S., remains his most popular.

Dvorák’s renowned Cello Concerto in B minor was also composed in the U.S., though premiered in London. Local 14-year old Miriam K. Smith will make her KSO debut with her first performance of Dvorak’s masterwork. Miriam made her orchestral debut at age 8, and has since appeared as a soloist with the Cincinnati Symphony, Louisville, and Wisconsin Chamber Orchestras. Winner of numerous competitions, Ms. Smith has also won awards for her recordings.

The KSO continues to employ musicians to safely make great live music available for residents of Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati. Join us as Miriam K. Smith and the orchestra fill the Hebron warehouse with the music of Dvorak — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 6th.

Kentucky Safe at Work Guidelines will be employed, and patrons are required to don masks and maintain distance.

Tickets for each show this year remain — $35 — to experience great musicians, guest artists and innovative programming unique to our region.

For those who must stay home, the KSO is live streaming each concert (with multiple cameras) for your ‘at home access’ for the price of a single ticket. Tickets are available online at kyso.org, by phone (859) 431-6216, or at the door.

Czech us out!

Miriam K. Smith made her orchestral debut at age 8 playing the Haydn Cello Concerto No. 1 in C Major with the Seven Hills Sinfonietta. Recent engagements have included her debut with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and Louisville Orchestra, Blue Ash Montgomery Symphony Orchestra, the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra and the Wright State Chamber Orchestra. Miriam opened the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra’s 2019 Masterworks Series performing the Saint-Saëns Cello Concerto No. 1 in A Minor.

She has twice performed in recital at Carnegie Hall as 1st place winner of American Protégé International and American Fine Arts Festival competitions, as well as the Cleveland Orchestra’s Rainbow concerts. In 2018 Miriam performed solo recitals in Cincinnati and Chicago, and for an outdoor crowd of 40,000+ with the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra’s “Concerts on the Square.” That same year she received a Global Music Award as an emerging artist for her recording titled – Ignite!

Smith has studied with Sarah Kim and Alan Rafferty since she began playing the cello at age 4. She has also appeared in masterclasses with world renowned cellists. Visit her website for more details.