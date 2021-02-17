Kentucky Career Center adds three public libraries to list of service hubs for career development















Kentucky Career Center – Northern Kentucky has added three new Access Point locations to better serve the eight-county Northern Kentucky Area Development District.

Three public libraries have officially joined forces with the Kentucky Career Center – Northern Kentucky by becoming certified Access Points. The Northern Kentucky Workforce Investment Board recently voted to approve the certification of Kenton County Library’s Erlanger Branch, Pendleton County Library (Falmouth), and Owen County Library (Owenton) as Kentucky Career Center Access Points. With the addition of these new service locations, Kentucky Career Center – Northern Kentucky has eight locations where job seekers and employers can access workforce development services. These locations include: the hub in Covington and other Affiliate/Access Point locations in Florence, Williamstown, Carrollton, CVG Airport, and now the three public libraries.

For more information about each location, visit Locations – Northern Kentucky Career Center.

“The goal for certifying these additional locations was to make our services more accessible to people living in every part of the Northern Kentucky region,” commented Correy Eimer, who serves as Kentucky Career Center Operator on behalf of the Northern Kentucky Workforce Investment Board. “Now, someone who lives in Falmouth or Owenton can gain access to services closer to home instead of having to drive to Covington or Carrollton.”

“We see the need, now more than ever, and we look forward to offering workforce development services, such as workshops for job seekers and employer hiring events, in partnership with Kentucky Career Center staff. In the short-term, events will be offered virtually or in a drive-thru format, to keep our patrons healthy. In the near future, we look forward to offering more in-person workforce services,” stated Cyndi Clifton, Owen County Public Library Director.

For more information about the full scope of services provided by your local Kentucky Career Center, click here.