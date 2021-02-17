Kentucky Book Festival subscription literary series offers bibliophiles a mailed-to-your-door experience















The Kentucky Book Festival on Monday announced a new literary subscription series called the Kentucky Book Festival Book Bundle, offering book fans mailed copies of selections from Kentucky authors.

The new series will showcase the works of well-known and highly acclaimed Kentucky authors and artisans, connecting two humanities-driven themes, literature and art, into a mailed-to-your-door experience.

“Subscribers will find themselves inside the stories of amazing Kentucky writers as they receive a unique mix of books and hand-picked specialty items created by artists across the Commonwealth,” said Sara Woods, Kentucky Book Festival Director. “The accompanying specialty items subscribers will receive will vary with each bundle and may include bookplates signed by participating authors, custom bookmarks, greeting cards, coaster sets, stickers, and more.”

Woods said the first Kentucky Book Festival Book Bundle series — which features author Silas House (Clay’s Quilt); chef Ouita Michel (Just a Few Miles South); mystery writer David Bell (Kill All Your Darlings); and novelist-and-poet Crystal Wilkinson (Perfect Black) — is meant to keep the reading public engaged during the pandemic while at the same time encouraging readers to give the gift of literature to themselves or someone they know who would enjoy the books and surprises that are included.

Featured artists with products in select bundles include Rachael Sinclair, Brenna Flannery, Matthew Taylor Wilson, and Ron Davis.

“We are very excited about the authors, artists, and Kentucky-based partnerships that came together — including those with First Southern National Bank and Kentucky Soaps & Such — to make this a truly home-grown effort,” Woods said.

For more information on purchasing the Kentucky Book Festival Book Bundle series as well as detailed information about the authors and artists involved, visit www.kybookfestival.org.

The Kentucky Book Festival is celebrating its 40th anniversary November 5-6 as the preeminent literary gathering of the Commonwealth. A program of Kentucky Humanities, the festival is a celebration of reading, writing, and publishing. Events seek to connect book-lovers with hundreds of authors, spark engaging conversations, and empower readers by providing access to new books as well as opportunities to learn more about writing in a fun, safe environment. More information about the 2021 event will be released this summer.

Kentucky Humantities