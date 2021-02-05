KEA seeking entries for student annual art contest honoring Kentucky’s education ‘Difference Makers’















Kentucky public school students in preschool through 12th grade are invited to enter the Kentucky Education Association (KEA) annual art contest.

This year’s theme is #DifferenceMakers. Students are asked to create a portrait of a public school employee who has made a difference in the student’s life.

There is a limit of one entry per student. One student in each grade will win $50, and their teacher also will receive $50. The subject of the portrait will get the original framed artwork.

The rules and entry form for the KEA #DifferenceMakers Student Art Contest are available online at kea.org.

All entries must be accompanied by an entry form. They must arrive at KEA offices by 5 p.m. ET on Feb. 19.

Each submission should be in an envelope with “#DifferenceMakers Entry” on it. Mail submissions to: KEA, 401 Capital Ave., Frankfort, KY 40601.

From Kentucky Teacher, a publication of the Kentucky Department of Education.