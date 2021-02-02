KCTCS reopens presidential search after a pause — with aim to name new president in June















Gail Henson, chair of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) Board of Regents, announced the reopening of the KCTCS presidential search.

She also announced a new process for moving the search forward, with the Board now playing a more integral role.

The firm of Gold Hill Associates will continue to lead the search.

Applications will be accepted through March 1. The board then will meet in closed session to select three – four finalists. In lieu of a separate search committee, individuals with specific expertise may be invited to provide input on the finalists.

A second special board meeting will be held in the spring to conduct in-person interviews of the finalists in closed session.

The goal is for a new president to be named in June.