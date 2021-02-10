Just what you wanted, a different way to celebrate Valentine’s — a Finders Keepers Scavenger Hunt















A different way to celebrate Valentine’s Day: do a scavenger hunt.

The Catalytic Fund has created a new Finders Keepers Scavenger Hunt with a Valentine’s Day twist. It was inspired by the success of their Thanksgiving weekend hunt, which had more than 150 players.

The free hunt is part of Newport on the Levee’s Love on the Levee event, which takes place on Saturday February 13 at the Levee’s Bridgeview Box Park. There will be live music, a build-your-own-bouquet bar, food and drink specials and free goodie bags for the first 50 kids.

The scavenger hunt clues are based around the art and businesses at the Levee. It takes about 45 minutes to complete and can be done on Friday evening and all day on Saturday and Sunday.

Players will find clues, solve puzzles and crack a secret code for the chance to win prizes from Kon Tiki, Leaf and Limb and Little Spoon Bakery. All the clue locations are either outside or under the Box Park tent.

Finders Keepers is designed to be a fun activity for couples, groups of friends and families. For more information and to do the hunt, click here.

The Catalytic Fund is a private sector, not-for-profit organization provides financing assistance and related services for developers of quality residential and commercial real estate projects in Northern Kentucky’s urban cities of Ludlow, Covington, Newport, Bellevue and Dayton.