Jane Kleier named Chief Communications Officer of Notre Dame Academy, to joins leadership team

Kleier has served as the high school’s Director of Marketing and Communications since 2012, where she has successfully marketed NDA in the community by promoting enrollment, fundraising efforts, and community relations. Kleier’s promotion recognizes the many successes she has achieved in her current role at the school, said NDA President Dr. Laura Koehl.

“Jane has played a significant role in our decision-making and communication efforts at Notre Dame Academy, including most recently dealing with the communication issues brought about by COVID-19,” Dr. Koehl said.

“Her community connections, training and experience, communication expertise, and positive outlook have been invaluable to our organization over the past eight years, but her strengths were particularly apparent in recent months as we dealt with the ever-changing need to communicate information to our students and parents about our response to the pandemic.”

In her new leadership role, Kleier will continue to manage communications, marketing, and public relations at the school while working closely with the NDA leadership team to ensure it takes a strategic approach in its communication efforts with all stakeholders and others, including community engagement, building strategic partnerships, and providing crisis management.

As an NDA alumna, Kleier is committed to advancing the NDA’s mission and her new leadership position at the school will provide her with additional opportunities to contribute critical strategic direction and oversight in the area of communications, Dr. Koehl said.

A native of Northern Kentucky, Kleier is a 1983 NDA graduate who earned a bachelor’s in journalism from Xavier University. Prior to joining NDA, she spent her career in broadcasting as a writer, director, and producer in the Greater Cincinnati area, earning three regional Emmy Awards. She is an active volunteer in the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area and she currently serves on the Communications Committee for Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky (ESNKY).