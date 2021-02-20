Interact for Health unveils new resource to educate community about COVID-19 vaccinations















The development of the COVID-19 vaccines was unprecedented in many ways, leaving many in Greater Cincinnati with questions about this critical tool in the fight against the pandemic.

Interact for Health is working to help the public make informed decisions about vaccination as the vaccine becomes available. The first of its educational resources — a comprehensive list of frequently asked questions and plain language fact sheets in a variety of languages — launched this week at www.interactforhealth.org.

Interact for Health’s President and CEO O’dell Moreno Owens, M.D., M.P.H., will also lead a virtual community forum to answer general questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. It’s planned for 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Participants can join via Facebook Live. A video conference and phone line are also available. Registration is available online.

Research shows that about half of Greater Cincinnati adults are willing to get the vaccine. The Greater Cincinnati COVID-19 Health Issues Survey, conducted between Oct. 7 and Nov. 17, 2020, found that 56% of adults in the region said they were likely or somewhat likely to get vaccinated, provided the vaccine was approved by the Food and Drug Administration and available at no cost.

Nationally, data from the Kaiser Family Foundation’s COVID-19 vaccine monitor show that willingness to get the COVID-19 vaccine increased from 63% in September 2020 to 71% in December 2020, with respondents also assuming the vaccine was FDA approved and available at no cost.

“Protecting our community and emerging from the pandemic is dependent on the vast majority of us having immunity to COVID-19,” said Owens. “When you and your family members are eligible for vaccination, I strongly encourage you to seek reliable information from reputable sources. If you have more questions, reach out to your health care provider. Take the time to learn about the benefits and risks.”

The frequently asked questions on Interact for Health’s website address the following topics: Safety/side effects, supply and demand, cost, pregnancy, children and other issues. Plain language fact sheets are currently available in English and Spanish; fact sheets in French, Arabic and Nepali will be added soon.

For COVID-19 vaccine resources, please visit www.interactforhealth.org.

Additional information about the Greater Cincinnati COVID-19 Health Issues Survey is also available at the Interact for Health website.

Interact for Health