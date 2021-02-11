Iles pours in 28 points, NewCath holds off late Holy Cross rally for 79-76 victory on Thursday night















NKyTribune staff

Joel Iles poured in a game-high 28 points as Newport Central Catholic held on for a 79-76 win over visiting Holy Cross on Thursday night.

Preston Baggett added 14 points — including four crucial free throws in the final minute — as NewCath improved to 5-3. Kaedon Butts finished with 13 points for the Thoroughbreds, who built a 10-point lead in the second half and held off a late Holy Cross rally.

Iles scored 13 points in the first half as NewCath built a 38-37 lead at the break. Jacob Meyer netted 13 of his team-leading 26 points in the first half for Holy Cross.

NewCath held a 75-70 lead with a minute remaining, but Blake Robinson drained a 3-pointer to bring Holy Cross to within 75-73. Baggett was fouled with 34 seconds left on the clock, and he responded by making both free throws to extend the NewCath advantage to 77-73.

Zach Arlinghaus banked in a 3-pointer to make it a 77-76 game with 17 seconds left, and Holy Cross fouled Iles with 14.6 seconds remaining. Iles made one of two free throws to push the NewCath lead to 78-76.

Meyer was fouled while driving to the basket with 9.4 seconds left on the clock and went to the line with a chance to tie the game. He missed both free throws, however, and a tip-in attempt was also off the mark and rebounded by NewCath.

With 5.4 seconds left, Iles made one of two free throws to extend the NewCath lead to 79-76. On the final possession for Holy Cross, Meyer launched a 3-point attempt that missed as the buzzer sounded.

Brandon McClendon scored 14 points for Holy Cross, which saw its five-game winning streak halted. Jeremiah Hicks added 11 points as Holy Cross dropped to 8-4.

Robinson buried a trio of 3-pointers for Holy Cross and finished with nine points. Robinson is now 30-for-57 from 3-point range this season.

A year ago, Holy Cross posted a 72-51 victory over NewCath. Meyer led Holy Cross to that win with 22 points, while Hicks added 14 points and nine rebounds.

NewCath visits Conner on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. Holy Cross plays host to Lloyd at 7:30 p.m.