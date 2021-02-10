Greyhound Tavern in Ft. Mitchell named ‘Kentucky’s Most Legendary Restaurant’ by MSN.com















The Greyhound Tavern, which for nearly 100 years has been a Northern Kentucky favorite, has been named Kentucky’s Most Legendary Restaurant by Microsoft News.

The Greyhound’s recognition is included in an MSN.com online feature that names the most legendary restaurants in all 50 states.

Late last year, the Greyhound was purchased by Taylor Mill-based One Holland Restaurant Group, which also owns and operates multiple locations of Skyline Chili, LaRosa’s Pizzeria, First Watch and Dunkin restaurants in Northern Kentucky, Greater Cincinnati, Louisville and Lexington.

One Holland purchased the famed restaurant from Butch and Mary Ann Wainscott, who operated the Greyhound along with members of their family for more than three decades.

“When we bought the Greyhound last year, I told my partners this would be an absolute jewel in our company,” said One Holland Founder and CEO Gary Holland, an Independence native and Lakeside Park resident who grew up eating at the Greyhound.

“I grew up loving the Greyhound, I always knew that it was special, but I had no idea just how special,” Holland said. “The loyalty of the customers is amazing. We turn 100 years old next month, and to see the following the Greyhound has had for so many years is truly incredibly.”

Holland, who began his career as a business manager and attorney at DBL Law in Crestview Hills, purchased The Greyhound along with DBL Managing Partner Bob Hoffer of Fort Mitchell and former DBL Partner Bob Stevens of Villa Hills.

Here is what MSN.com posted about The Greyhound:

“A timeless Southern restaurant, the Greyhound Tavern charms with its historic setting that takes diners back to the 1920s, when it was first opened as Dixie Tea Room. Today, the restaurant offers comforting and familiar fuss-free dishes: the fried chicken is the star of the show, however, you shouldn’t miss out on the thick-sliced breaded sweet onions either. Saved room for dessert? Good, because their homemade bread pudding is a Greyhound Tavern staple. Reservations are currently recommended.”

Founded in 1921 and originally known as The Dixie Tea Room, The Greyhound was named after an early owner’s brother, who was a successful greyhound dog trainer in Florida. The Greyhound traces its early success to location – the restaurant was conveniently located at The End of the Line in Fort Mitchell, where streetcars from Cincinnati and Covington completed their journey south.

Today, The Greyhound is renowned for its delicious food including family-style fried chicken, prime rib, country fried pork chops, fresh seafood, bountiful salads, Kentucky Hot Brown, thick onion rings and its ever popular fried cod sandwich.