Green Bay halts two streaks Friday with 86-82 overtime win against NKU in Horizon League battle

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Two impressive streaks ended Friday night in the Kress Center, much to the dismay of Northern Kentucky University.

Josh Jefferson scored a career-high 27 points as Green Bay halted NKU’s six-game winning streak with an 86-82 overtime victory in the Kress Center. The Phoenix made six free throws in the extra session and snapped a three-game home losing streak in the series against the Norse.

Green Bay had not defeated NKU at home since Jan. 10, 2017, when the Phoenix posted an 80-71 win over the Norse.

Emmanuel Ansong added a career-high 24 points for Green Bay, which improved to 7-14 overall, 7-10 in the Horizon League. Amari Davis finished with 12 points for the Phoenix, who have won seven of their past 12 games after starting the season 0-9.

Green Bay shot 44.4 percent from the field and converted 21 free throws in 26 attempts. Jefferson and Ansong each grabbed nine rebounds as both teams finished with 37 boards.

Bryson Langdon netted 22 points for NKU, which dropped to 11-9 overall, 9-6 in the Horizon League. Adrian Nelson collected a double-double (12 points, 16 rebounds) for the Norse, who were 18-for-28 at the free-throw line.

Marques Warrick scored 16 points for NKU, while Trevon Faulkner added 11 points. With NKU trailing 84-82 in the final seconds, Faulkner missed a 3-pointer that could have given the Norse the lead. Jefferson grabbed the rebound and made a pair of free throws for the final margin.

NKU is now 7-5 all-time against Green Bay.

NKU and Green Bay conclude the two-game weekend series at 5 p.m. Saturday.

