Governor reports decreased positivity, 1,913 cases, 49 deaths; ‘hang on for finish line’















Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state’s positivity rate has decreased again to 7.5% while reporting 1,914 cases and 49 deaths.

Kenton County reported 74 new cases, Boone County 56, and Campbell County 33.

“We are still seeing far too many deaths, but this decreased positivity rate is a really hopeful leading indicator,” said Gov. Beshear. “We have come so far in our fight against this virus – now, we need to hang on until we reach the finish line.”

This afternoon, Gov. Beshear updated Kentuckians on a hazardous winter storm system that is affecting communities across the state and will make travel dangerous today and Thursday.

Case Information

Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 1,914

New deaths today: 49

Positivity rate: 7.5%

Total deaths: 4,175

Currently hospitalized: 1,191

Currently in ICU: 336

Currently on ventilator: 169

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette and Kenton. Each of these counties reported 74 or more new cases; Jefferson County alone reported 244.

Memorial: For Marianne Lee Snowden

Beshear honored Marianne Lee Snowden of Walton in his memorial on Tuesday. Snowden died at age 29 on Jan. 14 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Florence from COVID-19 complications.

Beshear said she was actively involved in NorthKey Community Care in Williamstown and also in the Special Olympics, where she loved cheerleading, running track, bowling and playing softball.

“Marianne was sick for 11 days before she passed, begging to go home every day,” Beshear said, quoting her mother: “If you don’t think Covid is bad, it’s worse than you think. My daughter passed away from it. Gone almost four weeks and I don’t know what to do with myself. Send prayers, wear your masks and keep your distance.”

Beshear said, “To the Snowdens, we are so sorry for your loss.”



