Governor reports 979 COVID cases, 21 deaths, 6.72% positivity; sixth straight week of declining KY cases















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Sunday saw another drop in new COVID-19 cases, deaths, and the positivity rate, according to figures released by Gov. Andy Beshear’s office.

The number of new cases reported to state public health officials on Sunday stood at 979, the second time in the past four days that number has been less than 1,000 and was the lowest since Thursday’s 963. This raises the pandemic total to 396,997 positive cases.

Jefferson County was the only one with more than one hundred new cases, at 145. The rest of the top ten counties were Fayette 88, Oldham 42, Kenton 35, Boone 30, Bullitt and Warren each 29, Pike 26, Daviess 22, and Barren 21.





This was the sixth straight week of declining cases in the state.

There were also 21 more deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Sunday, making it 4,447 Kentuckians lost to COVID-19. This was four less than Saturday and seven less than Friday.

The state’s positivity rate continued its decline for the fourth day in a row on Sunday. The rate, which stood at 7.07% on Thursday, fell back below 7% on Friday to 6.89%, and dropped on Saturday to 6.77%, reached 6.72% on Sunday, based on a seven-day rolling average.

There were 902 Kentuckians hospitalized due to the coronavirus on Sunday, 19 less than Saturday. Of them, 248 were in the ICU, which was three more than Saturday; and 148 were on a ventilator, up 23 from Saturday.

This coming week, the number of COVID-19 vaccination sites in Kentucky will increase to 291. There will be 51 regional sites, including six new ones. Other new sites include ten Kroger stores, a total of 25 Walmart locations, nine federally qualified health centers, 61 local health departments, and through the federal pharmacy program another 125 locations.

For more information on locations near you and to register, click here.

Taking a wider view of the pandemic, Johns Hopkins University reported the number of confirmed cases worldwide on Saturday at 111,161,924, along with 2,462,141 deaths. Here in the United States, there have now been 28,078,813 confirmed cases, and 497,670 Americans have lost their lives to the coronavirus.

To see the full daily COVID-19 report for Kentucky, which includes such information as the red zone counties and red zone recommendations, testing locations, the weekly White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky, executive orders, and other information on the state’s pandemic response, click here.