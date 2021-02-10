Governor reports 2,339 cases, 35 deaths, 7.66% positivity, says vaccines are increased again















Gov. Andy Beshear announced the federal government increased Kentucky’s vaccine supply for the third time in three weeks, this time by six percent, for a total increase of 28%.

“The White House announced that we are going to get six percent more next week – that is on top of the previous increases and will have us up 28% over what we were previously getting three weeks ago,” said Gov. Beshear. “It’s not enough, but it’s great.”

The Governor reported 2,339 cases, 35 deaths, and 7.66% positivity. Kenton County reported 111 cases, Boone 68, and Campbell 44.

The weather postpones some vaccinations

The Governor also warned Kentuckians about significant snow and ice accumulation from late tonight until late Thursday night. For more details on the current forecast, click here, and visit the National Weather Service’s website or your local news outlet for live updates.

“The Commonwealth is facing a significant ice and snow event starting tomorrow that will last until Thursday night. The storm is going to effect the entire state. The National Weather Service has a high confidence level of ice and snow accumulation during this period,” said Gov. Beshear. “We can expect some scattered power outages throughout the impacted areas. The winter storm will not have the far-reaching effects of the 2009 ice storm – thank goodness – but this is a dangerous weather system and we urge you to make a safety plan with family and check on your neighbors and friends. We need to be prepared.”

Vaccination appointments for Wednesday and Thursday at Kroger regional vaccine sites will be rescheduled to ensure the safety of all staff, volunteers and vaccine recipients.

“If you have waited a long time to get this appointment, I am really sorry. But I also don’t want to put you out on the roads with thick ice,” said Gov. Beshear. “Wear your mask, be careful over this next week and we will get you vaccinated.”

Case Information



Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 2,339

New deaths today: 35

Positivity rate: 7.66%

Total deaths: 4,126

Currently hospitalized: 1,204

Currently in ICU: 282

Currently on ventilator: 148

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton, Boone and Madison. Each of these counties reported 80 or more new cases; Jefferson County alone reported 396.

Long-Term Care Update

Cabinet for Health and Family Services Inspector General Adam Mather announced that CVS Health vaccinations are 88% complete in the state’s long-term care facilities and 79% complete in the state’s assisted living facilities. Walgreens vaccinations are 100% complete in long-term care facilities and 90% complete in assisted living facilities. CVS Health and Walgreens contracted with the federal government to provide long-term care and assisted living staff and resident vaccinations nationwide.

Mather also announced that vaccinations have begun for Supports for Community Living (SCL) residents. SCL provides assistance to individuals with an intellectual or developmental disability to help them live in the community as independently as possible.



“There are a total of 137 SCL residential providers in the commonwealth and 103 counties have at least one SCL residential location,” Mather said. “We’ve already immunized 1,110 SCL residents out of 3,524 with the help of Walgreens, local health departments and community leaders. Within two weeks, each facility will at least have appointments scheduled. We’re very appreciative of Walgreens and their efforts.

“We’re currently working on an additional program with local health departments to reach out to our senior/elderly, lower-income congregate living spaces in order to get clinics set up for them. That really speaks to the equity challenges that we’re working so hard to address in the Commonwealth.”

Kentucky Broadband Initiative

Rocky Adkins, senior advisor to Gov. Beshear, updated Kentuckians on the state’s broadband speed test, which he said is a necessary step toward providing broadband internet connectivity to every Kentuckian.

“Closing the digital divide is critical for economic development, education and creating the jobs of the future right here in Kentucky,” said Adkins. “Three weeks into the speed test, I am happy to report that 52,803 households have participated so far. The counties with the highest participation rates so far are Caldwell, Scott, Harlan and Hancock counties. On the opposite end of the spectrum – we need you to help us spread the word in Jefferson, McCreary, Boone and Meade counties. We need everyone – no matter where you are from – to participate. It takes 30 seconds and is completely anonymous.”