Governor reports 1,333 new COVID cases, 25 deaths, declining positivity, 6.77%; 921 currently hospitalized

Governor Andy Beshear announced the Commonwealth’s positivity rate is 6.77 percent and continues to decline.

Saturday’s report confirmed 1,333 additional COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths in Kentucky.

The total number of cases in the Commonwealth since the pandemic began is now 396,018 and the total number of deaths due to the virus to 4,426.

Kenton County reported 75 cases, Boone County 65 and Campbell County 13.

Other information provided in Saturday’s update includes:

• Patients currently hospitalized : 921

• Patients currently in ICU : 245

• Patients currently on a ventilator : 125