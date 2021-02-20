Governor Beshear reports 2,000 cases, 29 deaths; state’s positivity is down to 6.89%















Gov. Andy Beshear announced nearly 2,000 cases of COVID-19, but said the state’s positivity rate has decreased to 6.89%.

“Overall, our COVID-19 numbers are coming down, which is great news – but we can’t let our guard down when we’re this close to finishing the fight,” said Gov. Beshear.

Case Information

Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 1,993

New deaths today: 28

Positivity rate: 6.89%

Total deaths: 4,401

Currently hospitalized: 923

Currently in ICU: 265

Currently on ventilator: 131

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton and Boone. Each county reported at least 80 new cases. Jefferson County reported 466.

Kenton County reported 93 cases, Boone 81, and Campbell 44.