Governor Beshear reports 1,180 cases, 30 deaths, 5.52% positivity; renews mask-wearing order















Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state’s positivity rate has decreased to 5.52%. He reported 1,180 cases and 30 deaths.

“I hope all of our Kentucky families have a great, safe weekend,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’re still not out of the woods with this horrible virus, but every week, we’re taking another step forward in our fight against it.”

Case Information

Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 1,180

New deaths today: 30

Positivity rate: 5.52%

Total deaths: 4,600

Currently hospitalized: 818

Currently in ICU: 218

Currently on ventilator: 105

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson (216), Fayette (80), Kenton (74) and Boone (49).

Campbell County reported 29 cases.

The Governor also renewed his executive order requiring face coverings for another 30 days.