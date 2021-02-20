Gov. Beshear visits Covington regional vaccination center, praises work of “heroic’ health-care workers















Some 2,400 people have received their first COVID-19 vaccine shot at the state’s new regional vaccination center in downtown Covington, Gov. Andy Beshear said during a visit to the site Friday afternoon, its fourth day of operation.

Calling the work of health-care workers and the Kentucky National Guard operating the center “heroic,” Gov. Beshear said the state was committed to a quick, “equitable and just” roll-out of vaccinations to protect all Kentuckians from the scourge of the contagious and sometimes fatal respiratory disease.

“Supply is our chief concern here at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center,” said Beshear, who said the site could handle 3,000 people a day if the state could get its hands on that much vaccine. “We’re putting these shots in people’s arms (almost) faster than the federal government can get us doses.”

Statewide, 550,000 Kentuckians have received at least their first of the required two doses, the Governor said.

Beshear also praised the work of The Kroger Co. (the state’s partner at the site), the NKY Health Department, and the City of Covington, including its elected leadership and police and fire departments.



Covington Mayor Joe Meyer also spoke.



In introducing the Mayor, Gov. Beshear called Meyer a “person of action … who has made sure that here in Northern Kentucky we are doing what it takes to protect our people, and who has been involved every step of the way. … A lot more people are alive because of your leadership.”

Mayor Meyer said the City had received a lot of feedback – all positive – in the early days of the site’s operation, calling it “well-run” and “smooth.”

“I can’t tell you what a sense of gratefulness and relief we have that this mass vaccination center is open,” he said. “It gives hope that we will see the end of this pandemic.”

Meyer also praised the Governor for his determination in handling the “complexities” of the pandemic response and keeping Kentucky in the bottom 10 among states in fatalities per capita.



“It’s not possible to do what’s been done in Kentucky without incredible leadership,” the Mayor said.

The Governor’s visit was originally scheduled for last week, on the site’s opening day, but it was delayed by the snowstorm.



About the site

• Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, and appointments can only be made seven days in advance. It sits at the corner of Madison Avenue and Rivercenter Boulevard with free parking across Madison.



• To register, click here (scroll down to “kentucky” and follow the prompts) or call (866) 211-5320. You can also click here.

• Those who are eligible at the current time are people who fall in Category 1A (long-term care facilities, assisted living facilities, health-care personnel) and Category 1B (First Responders, anyone age 70 or older, or K-12 school personnel) of the state’s vaccination schedule.

