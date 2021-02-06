Gov. Beshear reports 2,261 cases, 50 deaths, low positivity; says to keep Super Bowl gatherings small















Gov. Andy Beshear reported 2,261 cases and 50 deaths and announced the lowest positivity rate since Dec. 28. He also reminded Kentuckians to keep gatherings small and safe this Super Bowl weekend.

“No matter who you’re rooting for on Sunday, let’s make sure we hold on to our progress against this virus as Team Kentucky,” said Gov. Beshear.

“We’ve already vaccinated 10% of our population and every day we get closer to the finish line we’ve all been waiting for. Hang in there and do what it takes to protect each other a little bit longer.”

Case Information

Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 2,261

New deaths today: 50

Positivity rate: 8.16%

Total deaths: 3,971

Currently hospitalized: 1,318

Currently in ICU: 330

Currently on ventilator: 167

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Boone and Kenton. Each of these counties reported 100 or more new cases; Jefferson County alone reported 394.

Boone County reported 115 cases, Kenton 112 and Campbell 64.