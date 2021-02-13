Gov. Beshear reports 1,440 cases, 42 deaths and another decrease in positivity; visits vaccination sites















Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state’s positivity rate declined again to 6.95%, the lowest rate since Nov. 6. He reported 1,440 cases and 42 deaths.

“It looks like we’re going to have fewer cases than last week which would give us five straight weeks of declining cases. The positivity rate also continues to decline,” said Gov. Beshear. “This says you’re doing the right things and we’re headed in the right direction. But even if you’ve been vaccinated, we have to continue to wear masks and social distance until we can defeat this thing once and for all.”

Case Information

Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 1,440

New deaths today: 42

Positivity rate: 6.95%

Total deaths: 4,253

Currently hospitalized: 1,063

Currently in ICU: 277

Currently on ventilator: 154

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Kenton, Boone and Fayette. Each county reported at least 80 new cases.

Kenton County reported 92 cases, Boone 86, and Campbell 40.

Vaccination sites

Beshear visited the Louisville Regional Vaccination Site at Broadbent Arena for LouVax International Community Day and the Lexington Vaccine Public Awareness Campaign at the Consolidated Baptist Church on Russell Cave Road.

Both events sought to promote equitable access of the vaccine and encouraged all Kentucky communities to roll up their sleeves for the shot of hope.

In Louisville, the Governor said, “Being in this building, seeing what is behind us, is a moving experience. It’s hard to put it into words. You see compassion; you see hope; you even see victory. This is a special place, filled with special people who are coming together to get us to the other side of the greatest challenge that we have faced in our lifetimes. Just being here lifts you up, helps you breathe in, gets you ready to fight that next day, and lets us absolutely know that we are going to get through this, we’re going to make it to the other side, and we’re going to defeat COVID-19.”

In Lexington, the Governor thanked faith leaders saying, “From the start of this pandemic, our faith leaders have stepped up to protect their congregations and their communities. So often, you lead by example in so many parts of our lives, and your efforts to keep our people safe during this time are inspiring.

“I am determined to do what I can – now – to make sure historical wrongs like an unequal access to health care do not carry forward. Health care is a basic human right and this principle is one of the basic guiding values of this administration.”

The administration continues to listen and work to address vaccine equity. Thursday, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman announced new community partnerships that aim to help remove vaccine barriers.