Get a COVID-19 test with no-wait drive-through at old IRS parking lot site in Covington; sign up first

Here’s a reminder that you can get one for free with little wait in Covington … but you have to sign up online.

The tests are available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the drive-thru site in the massive parking lot where IRS employees used to park (the “official” address is 302 W. 4th Street Parking Lot). Enter on Johnson Street between Third and Fourth streets, and follow directions on signs or given by on-site personnel.

To register, go to an online portal. (Note that after receiving an appointment, it is important to print and bring the test voucher on the day of your test.)

The site is capable of testing 400 to 500 people a day, but it’s only been testing 30 to 70 a day since it opened Jan. 11, Kentucky Emergency Management officials said.

Test results are available in 36 to 48 hours.