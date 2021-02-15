Gateway offering short-term, non-credit classes to help NKYians improve employability















Gateway Community & Technical College is offering low cost, non-credit training. These short-term courses, offered through Workforce Solutions, help those already in the workforce who want to move up or people who need training to get started in a new career.



Programs are offered in two online formats – self-paced or live classes. Self-paced classes include:

• Healthy at Work – The latest information on COVID-19 risk factors and safety measures in the workplace.

• Professionalism and Essential Skills

• Communication and Diversity

• Transition to Management





Live virtual classes offered are:

• NEC Electric Code Update

• Professional in Human Resources Certification Exam Prep

• SHRM SCP/CP Certification Exam Prep

• Electrical Licensing Preparation

• AutoCAD Basics

• Enhanced Operator I: Workplace Principles

• Safety and Universal Precautions

• Microsoft Excel Level 1

• OSHA

• Sterile Processing National Review Certification Prep

• Pharmacy Tech National Review Certification Prep

• Adapting Your Leadership Style

• Cultural Competence



These skills and certifications are in-demand. Students will learn from industry experts and quickly gain the expertise needed for career advancement and employability. Cost for courses begins at $49 with several under $100. Exam prep courses are higher.

For more information on cost and start dates for each course, visit the Workforce Solutions web page.

