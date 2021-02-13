Gateway Community & Technical College Foundation names Nienaber chair and Fossett board member















Gateway Community & Technical College Foundation Board elected John Nienaber, Jr., as the Chair and welcomed Jay Fossett, founding partner of Strategic Advisers.

Nienaber has served on Gateway’s Foundation Board since November 2015. Nienaber retired from Heritage Bank in May 2019. Over the course of Nienaber’s career at Heritage Bank, Park National Bank, and Fifth Third Bank, he had responsibility for several areas including commercial lending and government and public funds. Before transitioning to banking, Nienaber was the director of administration and county administrator for Kenton County.

The chair position became available after Steve Brunson fulfilled his term as chair. Brunson will continue to serve on the Gateway Foundation’s Advisory Board.

“I’d like to thank Steve for his excellent leadership as our Chair,” said Nienaber. “I look forward to what the future has in store for Gateway, and I am glad to be a part of advancing Gateway!”

Fossett is a founding partner of Strategic Advisers, LLC, in Covington. Fossett is also a lawyer licensed in both Kentucky and Ohio, the former city solicitor and city manager for the City of Covington, and a former newspaper reporter and magazine editor. He currently serves as secretary of the Tom Ellis Athletic Memorial Foundation at Covington Independent Public Schools and as a board member of the Covington Business Council.

“The employment and workforce-focused classes and programs offered by the Gateway have always played an important role in the Northern Kentucky economy, but this role has never been more important than it is today as we deal with the crippling effects of a global pandemic and the need to rebuild our economy,” said Fossett. “The mission of the Gateway Foundation to support Gateway, its students, and our local businesses and their employees through scholarships, grants, equipment, and programs has never been more important than it is today.”

Fossett’s addition brings the total number of executives serving on the board to 22. The Gateway Foundation Board members represent a broad array of industries and organizations. The Gateway Foundation, created in 2003, is a private 501(c)3 organization. The Gateway Foundation Board and its committees generally convene quarterly.

The current committees include Nominating, Advocacy, Finance, and Philanthropy. Several other committees meet periodically as needed including Investment and Executive Committees.

