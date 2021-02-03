Fort Mitchell Fire Department selected by NFPA for Community Risk Reduction pilot program















The City of Fort Mitchell Fire Department has been selected by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) as one of 250 fire departments in the United States to participate in the second phase of a pilot program to build a digital community risk assessment tool.

“It’s quite an honor for our fire department to be included in this pilot program,” said Fort Mitchell Mayor Jude Hehman.

Aligned to NFPA 1300, Standard on Community Risk Assessment (CRA) and Community Risk Reduction (CRR), the tool, or “dashboard,” enables community leaders to gain valuable insights and make data-informed decisions around fire prevention and other risk-reduction activities in their communities.

“This tool will allow us to explore data as it relates to community trends and will help us to identify high risks occurring in our community while also allowing us to develop educational programs to address these trends,” said Fort Mitchell Fire Chief Adam Fuller.

The first phase of the pilot project included participants from 50 fire departments from across the country and helped to identify features of the digital dashboard which will work effectively and those which need fine-tuning. During the second phase of the program, Fort Mitchell Fire Department will provide insights around the use of the dashboard through June 2021 to help continue refining and enhancing its effectiveness.

As a participant in the pilot program, Fort Mitchell Fire Department will have free access to the dashboard, including customized visualizations (maps, charts, graphs) which illustrate each community’s risks and hazards across a variety of categories such as demographics, geography, building stock, economics, infrastructure, and event loss history. The dashboard also provides a snapshot of local capacity for risk reduction activities with information about public safety response agencies and community service organizations.

For more information, go to www.nfpa.org. Contact Fort Mitchell Fire Chief Adam Fuller at 859.331.1212 or at adam.fuller@fortmitchell.com.

City of Fort Mitchell