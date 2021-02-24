Florence lawyer Jordan Dallas Turner announces candidacy for Boone County Attorney















Jordan Dallas Turner has announced her candidacy for Boone County Attorney in the 2022 Republican Primary.

“I am running for office because I believe we need an experienced County Attorney who is willing to lead and do what it takes to make our families safe,” said Turner. “I know the power this office has to help people.”

Turner is a Hebron native who received her B.A. in Communications from Northern Kentucky University summa cum laude (2005) and her J.D. from Chase College of Law magna cum laude (2008). She has served as Special Assistant U.S. Attorney, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney, and on the Northern Kentucky Young Life Board of Directors, and Master Provisions’ Fund Development Committee.

Her legal experience includes felony prosecution, nonprofit and business counsel, civil litigation, personal injury, and estate and trust planning and administration.

Jordan and her husband Ryan are partners in the Florence law firm, Dallas & Turner, PLLC. The Turner family has three children, ages 3, 5 and 7, and they attend Crossroads Church in Florence.