Enzweiler Building Institute, Al Neyer invite women to learn about construction career opportunities















March 7-13 is National Women in Construction week, as designated by the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC).

To highlight career opportunities for women in construction, the Enzweiler Building Institute and Al Neyer are hosting an Open House on Saturday, March 13 from 9 a.m. to Noon.

Women are severely under-represented in the construction industry where they make up only about 10% of the total workforce and 2.5% of skilled tradespersons. By comparison, they comprise 44% of the professional and managerial workforce and 28% of the sales and office sector. According to the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky (BIA-NKY), construction companies are eager for women to enter the skilled construction trades.

“Women bring a unique perspective and a strong work ethic. Many employers have told me they appreciate the creativity and ability to focus that they see in their female employees,” said Vicki Berling, BIA-NKY Director of Professional Development. “When you couple that with the huge demand for skilled workers in the construction industry, it’s clear that there are fantastic careers available for women in this field.”

The Open House will feature a panel of women enrolled in training programs at the Enzweiler Building Institutes as well as insights from female leaders of several local construction firms.

Participants will tour the training facilities and learn about career opportunities in the field.

The event is from 9 a.m. to Noon with the presentations starting at 10 a.m. A live Zoom link will be available for those who want to participate remotely.

An RSVP for the Open House is requested for planning purposed but is not required. To RSVP for the event or to receive the Zoom link, contact Vicki Berling at 859.331.9500 or vicki@buildersnky.com.