Elsmere Police charge registered sex offender with loitering for prostitution — did he approach you?















The Elsmere Police Department has charged a registered sex offender with loitering for prostitution purposes, second offense, for an incident that allegedly took place on Feb. 2 along the Dixie Highway corridor.

James Bussman, 56, has been served a summons by the Kenton County Sheriff’s Department and is due to appear in Kenton District Court on March 19. The Elsmere resident is a former Northern Kentucky police officer, but he was not a member of the Elsmere Police Department. Bussman was charged Feb. 9.

Elsmere Police Det. Eric Higgins, who is investigating the case, said police are urging any other potential victims of Bussman to contact him at 859-474-4785 or through email at higgins@cityofelsmere.com.

“If this man has approached you, let us know as soon as possible,” Det. Higgins said.

According to Higgins, on Feb. 2, Bussman was in his vehicle when he approached a male on Dixie Highway and allegedly asked him if he was “looking for work.” Bussman then approached the male a second time and offered him $100 to perform a sex act.

Bussman is currently listed on the Kentucky State Police Sex Offender Registry. In September 2020, Bussmann pled guilty in Pendleton County to attempted unlawful transaction with a minor, first degree, illegal sexual activity.

In October 2020, Bussman pled guilty to stalking, second degree, in Boone County for an incident that took place in Florence.

“When we received the complaint in Elsmere, we acted on it quickly to ensure the safety of our community,” said Elsmere Police Chief Joe Maier.

