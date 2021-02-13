Dr. D.P. Suresh named Executive Medical Director of St. Elizabeth Heart & Vascular Institute















Dr. D.P. Suresh has been named Executive Medical Director of the St. Elizabeth Heart & Vascular Institute. An interventional cardiologist who has practiced at St. Elizabeth for nearly 20 years, Dr. Suresh has been a leader in clinical care, research, and community engagement.

“Dr. Suresh has been instrumental in driving the development of the St. Elizabeth Heart & Vascular Institute, which opened in 2015, and in fulfilling our accompanying goal to reduce heart disease deaths in Northern Kentucky by 25% by the year 2025,” says Gary Blank, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

As Medical Director of the St. Elizabeth Physicians Heart & Vascular physician group since 2010, Dr. Suresh has helped lead its growth from seven cardiologists to a multi-specialty group of 30 physicians, including specialists in electrophysiology, structural heart, and heart failure.

Moreover, Dr. Suresh has been a champion of heart health in the community, representing St. Elizabeth with progressively expansive roles with the American Heart Association (AHA), from Cincinnati board member to his current role of President of the Midwest Region Board of Directors, covering 13 states.

He has been dedicated to expanding cardiac research ever since he received his first AHA research grant as a University of Cincinnati fellow in 1998. He also has led efforts to reduce e-cigarette use regionally, seeking to make a generational change to reduce the impact of heart disease and stroke in our community.

“On behalf of St. Elizabeth and our entire community, we congratulate Dr. Suresh and look forward to his continued leadership and passion for heart health within our system and region,” says Blank.