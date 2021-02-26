‘Don’t Tell a Soul’ movie filmed entirely in Louisville now in theaters, streaming on demand services















By Rachel Nix

Building Kentucky

Several recognizable names are attached to the new psychological thriller “Don’t Tell A Soul.”

Beyond starring Rainn Wilson, best known for playing Dwight Schrute on “The Office,” the film also has producers many Louisvillians will know.

Steve Poe, of Poe Companies real estate firm, and his wife Merry-Kay Poe, of Unbridled Films, and John Neace, founder of Neace Ventures venture capital firm, and his son Max Neace, are executive producers.

“Don’t Tell A Soul” was shot entirely in Kentucky in December 2018 with filming locations around Jefferson County including a private property in Prospect and Louisville’s South End. A majority of the film’s crew and extras were local to Louisville.

The movie originally planned its debut at the 2020 Tribecca Film Festival, which was canceled due to COVID-19.

Written by Alex McAulay, “Don’t Tell A Soul” tells the story of a security guard (Wilson) who falls into an abandoned well after chasing teenage boys who committed a robbery.

The movie is now showing in theaters and streaming through major video on demand services.